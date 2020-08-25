The Week In IndyCar, Aug 25, listener Q&A

The first of a two-part Indy 500 wrap-up Week In IndyCar show dives into a bunch of questions submitted via social media on all the happenings at the Speedway.
A sampling of the items posed this week (Q&A begins at the 5m35s mark in the episode):
“Takuma Sato entered elite company with his second win on Sunday. How should we rate and evaluate his career at IMS so far?”
“Do you think the race should have been red flagged following Spencer Pigot’s crash? #mepersonally, thankful he was OK but it would have taken too long to repair the end of pit lane to an acceptable standard to only run one, may be two laps under green to complete the 500 miles.”
“Kind of unusual that Dixon, the king of fuel mileage, got outfoxed by Sato. Do you think Dixon was that tight on fuel that he had to let Sato take lead with the hope of catching him at the end or did CGR underestimate Sato’s ability to run his fuel mixture richer in the final stint?
“The helmet hoses seemed to be an obstacle for two drivers who were a bit urgently getting themselves out of cars on fire…”
