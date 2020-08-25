Nine crew chiefs fined following Dover NASCAR weekend

Nine crew chiefs were issued fines for having one lug nut not safe and secure on their race cars after a packed weekend at Dover International Speedway.

Six of the fines were issued for crew chiefs in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Chris Gabehart of Joe Gibbs Racing (Denny Hamlin’s team) and Justin Alexander of Richard Childress Racing (Austin Dillon’s team) were each fined $10,000. Both had one lug nut not secure on their vehicles following the Saturday race at Dover.

Gabehart and Hamlin dominated and won the Saturday race for their sixth victory of the season. Alexander and Dillon finished 15th.

Those fined $10,000 each after the Sunday race were Paul Wolfe of Team Penske (Joey Logano’s team), Greg Erwin of Wood Brothers Racing (Matt DiBenedetto’s team), Chris Gayle of Joe Gibbs Racing (Erik Jones’s team), and Jason Ratcliff of Leavine Family Racing (Christopher Bell’s team).

Logano finished sixth. DiBenedetto was 17th with Jones finishing 22nd, and Bell 27th.

Three Xfinity Series crew chiefs were fined $5,000 for the same infraction.

Brian Wilson and Buddy Sisco were fined after the Saturday race. Wilson and driver Austin Cindric of Team Penske finished second. Sisco and Tommy Joe Martins finished 21st.

Dave Rogers was fined following the Sunday race. Rogers and Joe Gibbs Racing rookie Riley Herbst finished ninth.