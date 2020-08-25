F1 calendar changes trigger IMSA, WEC finale clash

The knock-on effects of a change in the Formula 1 calendar will result in a significant date clash between the season finales for the FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA’s WeatherTech Sportscar Championship.

With Formula 1 confirming plans to race at Bahrain on two consecutive weekends, the originally planned date for the WEC’s 2019/20 season finale, the 8 Hours of Bahrain, is no longer available. It now moves forward a week to Saturday, 14 November 2020 – a date already taken by the rescheduled 12 Hours of Sebring, the final round of IMSA’s disrupted 2020 season.

“As we stated very clearly when we announced our revised calendar in April, dates were subject to further change according to the evolution of the current health crisis, or because of the calendars of other FIA World Championships,” said Gerard Neveu, CEO of the WEC.

“We are very fortunate that Bahrain International Circuit is ready and willing to be so accommodating and, indeed, welcoming to the WEC in what will be an extremely busy period for them. It is, of course, less fortunate that the date now clashes with IMSA’s Twelve Hours of Sebring, but the compressed racing schedules in the second half of the year have been brought about due to an unprecedented situation and we believe there will be minimal impact on both series.”