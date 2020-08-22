RETRO: The Roast of Bobby Unser
Image by Marshall Pruett
RETRO: The Roast of Bobby Unser
203
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By
|
Marshall Pruett
2 hours ago
It’s the Roast of Bobby Unser, as the three-time winner of the Indianapolis 500 is hammered for almost an hour by IndyCar reporter and host Robin Miller; 1963 Indy 500 winner Parnelli Jones; four-time Indy 500 winner Rick Mears; the Indy 500’s most successful team owner, Roger Penske; and Johnny Rutherford, the three-time Indy 500 winner.
Captured in May of 2018, the panel of Indy legends and icons coming together to humble ‘Uncle Bobby’ in front of an audience of friends and debt collectors made for a magical night near the Speedway.
VIDEO
Bobby Unser, IndyCar, Videos
203
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Marshall Pruett
The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
More …
1hr
Working traffic adroitly over the final run on Saturday, Denny Hamlin cruised to victory in the Drydene 311 at Dover International Speedway (…)
2hr
With his son flying the flag for Holland on the international stage in Formula 1, Jos Verstappen says he’ll be following another young star (…)
2hr
“Well, I guess records are made to be broken,” Scott Pruett said from his California winery after being told that his all-time record (…)
2hr
Corvette Racing took its fourth consecutive IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GT LeMans victory the hard way in Saturday’s Michelin (…)
3hr
For the first time ever it will be legal in Indiana to bet on the Indianapolis 500, and at least five online betting sites have posted (…)
4hr
The Andretti Curse has its own page on Wikipedia, but nobody can say exactly when it became part of IndyCar’s lexicon or who started it (…)
4hr
RACER magazine is a celebration of racing and racing culture, and that begins with the vibrancy and dynamism of its covers. Whether it’s (…)
6hr
After winning Saturday’s Drydene 200 at Dover International Speedway, Justin Allgaier offered an unexpected thank-you to AJ (…)
10hr
Scott Dixon’s countryman and crew chief, Blair Julian, has been selected as the newest recipient of the Clint Brawner Mechanical (…)
More RACER
Comments