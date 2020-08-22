RETRO: The Roast of Bobby Unser

It’s the Roast of Bobby Unser, as the three-time winner of the Indianapolis 500 is hammered for almost an hour by IndyCar reporter and host Robin Miller; 1963 Indy 500 winner Parnelli Jones; four-time Indy 500 winner Rick Mears; the Indy 500’s most successful team owner, Roger Penske; and Johnny Rutherford, the three-time Indy 500 winner.

Captured in May of 2018, the panel of Indy legends and icons coming together to humble ‘Uncle Bobby’ in front of an audience of friends and debt collectors made for a magical night near the Speedway.