Dixon, 4-1, is Indy 500 oddsmakers' favorite

For the first time ever it will be legal in Indiana to bet on the Indianapolis 500, and at least five online betting sites have posted odds for tomorrow’s 104th running.

They’re all in agreement that Scott Dixon is the overwhelming favorite.

Draft Kings, Fan Duel, Bet Rivers, Caesar’s and UniBet all have the 40-year old veteran, who will be starting from the middle of Row 1, listed at 4-1 to score his second victory for Chip Ganassi.

Pole-sitter Marco Andretti, meanwhile, is listed at 8-1 with all those books except Caesar’s, which has the third generation driver at 9-1.

Alexander Rossi (starting ninth) can also be had for 7-1 or 8-1 depending on where you bet, and teammate Ryan Hunter-Reay (starting fifth) is also at 8-1 as Andretti Autosport owns five of the Top 10 starting spots.

Colton Herta (10th) is 17-1 or 20-1 if you shop around and James Hinchcliffe (sixth) is 20-1 at four of the internet sites.

Takuma Sato, who lines up on the outside of the front row, is 16-1 most places, while teammate Graham Rahal (eight) is anywhere from 25-1 to 30-1.

Team Penske had a miserable qualifying session but it’s not reflected in the betting odds: Josef Newgarden (13th) is either 9-1 or 10-1 while Simon Pagenaud (25th) is 11-1, Will Power (22nd) 13-1, and Helio Castroneves (28th) is 30-1.

Two-time F1 champ Fernando Alonso (26th) is anywhere from 28-1 to 40-1, and three-time pole-sitter Ed Carpenter (16th) ranges from 25-1 to 50-1.

There aren’t many prop bets (the winning car’s number will be over 20.5 is minus $145 and an even-numbered winner is plus $105 on Draft Kings) and most of the books have a bet to pick the winner among fivesomes (Andretti, Newgarden, RH-R, Pagenaud and Rossi) that pays $325.