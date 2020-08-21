The Day At Indy, Aug 21, with Alexander Rossi

It’s the ninth installment of the Day At Indy podcast, and we have Andretti Autosport’s 2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi, who offers some deep insights on what kind of ambient effects will influence race day more than others and the rise in competitiveness by his team at the Speedway. He also reveals the findings of his investigation into which driver(s) are guilty in the golf cart prank pulled earlier in the week.