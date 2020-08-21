Paul Miller Racing tunes up for Road Atlanta with VIR reboot

This weekend marks the first racing event for the No. 48 Total Lubricants Lamborghini Huracan GT3 since Paul Miller Racing won the season-opening Rolex 24 At Daytona, and according to the drivers, it’s a much-needed tune-up.

“It’s a good thing we’re here,” admitted Bryan Sellers, who will co-drive with Madison Snow. “We missed a few things this morning. Had we gone into the Six Hour (the next round of the IMSA Endurance Cup on Sept. 6 at Road Atlanta) and had to do this, we would have started off behind. So it was completely necessary and warranted to do this.

“But it will come around quick,” Sellers continued. “It was just some teething stuff. We’ve been out of practice for so long. No problems with the car – it was fine and the balance is good. It’s just getting back into the swing of things.”

Snow managed only five slow laps driving the car in Saturday’s second rain-soaked session.

“There was a ton of rain,” Sellers said. “It let off at the end, just enough time for GTLM to get out and do some stuff. But it was soaked – tons of water running down the track from Turn 14 through 17, and big puddles in the upper esses. It was a mess.”

With the Paul Miller Racing team on the sidelines, the two AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 won three straight races. But Sellers isn’t thinking about chasing them this weekend – yet.

“For us, that’s so far away from what we care about right now, to be honest,” Sellers said. “Our main thing is to execute at our best; it doesn’t matter what they do. We’re not at our best yet, so it doesn’t really warrant looking at what they do.”

Another thing Sellers had to get used to was competing at a track without any fans.

“I’ve got to applaud IMSA with the job they’ve done with their protocol,” he said. “It was much smoother sailing than I anticipated. Everyone was happy and smiling when we came through the gates at 6:30 this morning, and they probably had been up since 4. But it’s sad not having fans. It takes away the reason we do it — it doesn’t feel the same.”