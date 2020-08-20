The Day At Indy, Aug 20, with JR Hildebrand

It’s the eighth installment of the Day At Indy podcast, and we have Dreyer & Reinbold Racing’s JR Hildebrand who takes us inside a challenging start to his Indy 500, working with his primary sponsor (and fighting off the advances of a driver who recently tried to steal the deal), and closes with insights on his helmet livery of RIGHTS JUSTICE OPPORTUNITY and why he chose to carry supportive social messages into Sunday’s race.
NASCAR 10m ago
Dillon cleared for racing return after COVID test
Austin Dillon will return to his Chevrolet this weekend at Dover International Speedway after a positive COVID-19 sidelined him last (…)
IndyCar 35m ago
How will the aeroscreen affect the racing at the Indy 500?
How will the quality of racing differ at this year’s Indianapolis 500 with the new aeroscreen driver safety device fitted to the cars? (…)
Off Road 1hr ago
Triple-header makes Lucas Oil Speedway rounds critical for Lucas Oil Off Road Racers
The 2020 racing season has seen all sorts of machinations by the various series to make their championships happen – doubleheaders, (…)
Trans Am 2hr ago
Trans Am replaces Watkins Glen with VIR doubleheader
As a result of the ongoing pandemic and its impact on the state of New York, the Hilliard U.S. Vintage Grand Prix at Watkins Glen (…)
IndyCar 3hr ago
No Roger Penske in pit lane for Indy 500
Among the barrage of COVID-related changes affecting this year’s running of the Indianapolis 500, another break from tradition will (…)
Formula 1 4hr ago
F1 engine mode restriction set for Monza, Wolff says 'bring it on'
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff insists his team will be helped by a planned ban on qualifying engine modes, even though it looks set to (…)
IndyCar 4hr ago
MSR offers tributes to Shabral Pruett, Pat Kennedy on Indy entry
Meyer Shank Racing has announced its No. 60 AutoNation/SiriusXM Honda driven by Jack Harvey will carry a pair of special tributes alongside (…)
IndyCar 4hr ago
Portland extends IndyCar deal through 2023
City of Portland and Green Savoree Portland LLC officials have finalized and agreement that will keep the Grand Prix of Portland on (…)
SCCA / SportsCar Magazine 5hr ago
2020 F4 US and FR Americas schedules finalized
SCCA Pro Racing announced today that it will keep the originally scheduled finale at Circuit of The Americas for the Formula 4 United (…)
Indy Pro 2000 5hr ago
Mariotti lands Medi-Share backing for Indy Pro 2000
Marotti Autosport has entered a partnership with Medi-Share, a Christian health care bill-sharing program that provides an affordable (…)
Comments