The Day At Indy, Aug 20, with JR Hildebrand

It’s the eighth installment of the Day At Indy podcast, and we have Dreyer & Reinbold Racing’s JR Hildebrand who takes us inside a challenging start to his Indy 500, working with his primary sponsor (and fighting off the advances of a driver who recently tried to steal the deal), and closes with insights on his helmet livery of RIGHTS JUSTICE OPPORTUNITY and why he chose to carry supportive social messages into Sunday’s race.