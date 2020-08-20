Dillon cleared for racing return after COVID test

Austin Dillon will return to his Chevrolet this weekend at Dover International Speedway after a positive COVID-19 sidelined him last weekend.

Richard Childress Racing confirmed Thursday evening that Dillon had been cleared to resume NASCAR Cup Series competition. His positive test was Saturday, Aug. 15, the day before the road course race at Daytona, where Kaz Grala drove the No. 3 car to a top-10 finish.

Dillon “has worked with NASCAR, his primary care physician and RCR’s health partners at Wake-Forest Baptist Health, and has had two negative COVID-19 test results at least 24 hours apart,” read a team statement. “We commend NASCAR for their efforts in providing a safe environment for all fans and competitors, thank everyone in the industry for their well wishes, and enthusiastically welcome Austin Dillon back to competition.”

Dillon is the second Cup Series driver to miss a race this year because of a positive COVID-19 test. Jimmie Johnson sat out the race at Indianapolis last month.