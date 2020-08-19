The Day At Indy, Aug 19, with Felix Rosenqvist and Marcus Ericsson

It’s the seventh installment of this year’s Day At Indy podcast, and we have Chip Ganassi Racing’x Swedish duo of Felix Rosenqvist and Marcus Ericsson, who discuss their results so far in practice and qualifying at the Indy 500, how their COVID-affected sophomore experiences at the Speedway differ from 2019, sponsor influences, and they ponder a new caffeinated chocolate milk drink business that might make the two incredibly rich.
Industry 2hr ago
TV ratings: Daytona, Indy qualifying, Spanish GP
It was another weekend of firsts for motor racing on TV, with NASCAR’s inaugural races on Daytona’s road course and IndyCar staging its Time (…)
TV 5hr ago
Racing on TV, Aug 21-23
ABOVE: The 104th Indy 500 airs Sunday on NBC. A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following (…)
IndyCar 16hr ago
Zanardi showing signs of improvement
Alex Zanardi has been showing signs of “significant clinical improvements” and has been moved to semi-intensive care, according to (…)
North American Racing 17hr ago
Larson headlines Hoosier 100 entry list
The hottest race driver in North America makes his return to USAC’s Silver Crown series Sunday night as Kyle Larson headlines the 65th (…)
Bikes 18hr ago
INTERVIEW: Ben Watson
‘Latvia. 3.5 for fourth overall. I was a bit off all day today, I didn’t have a great feeling, but hey, I won’t complain. My first (…)
Insights & Analysis 19hr ago
MEDLAND: Behind Haas' decision to stay in F1
On Wednesday morning, Formula 1 confirmed that all 10 teams currently on the grid have agreed to the new Concorde Agreement, committing to (…)
Formula 1 19hr ago
F1 Insight pace-based rankings sparks paddock response
Formula 1’s director of data systems Rob Smedley admits that half of the current grid got in touch with him after yesterday’s publication (…)
Podcasts 19hr ago
The Week In IndyCar, August 19, with Bryan Herta
Bryan Herta, co-owner of the Indianapolis 500 pole-winning Andretti Herta Autosport No. 98 Honda driven by Marco Andretti, joins us for (…)
NASCAR 21hr ago
Truex wants in on the exclusive Hamlin/Harvick conversation
Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin. Hamlin and Harvick. The 4 and the 11. With 11 wins in 23 races, those two drivers have claimed much of the (…)
IndyCar 21hr ago
Johnson weighing full road/street IndyCar campaign
Jimmie Johnson’s recent NTT IndyCar Series test with Chip Ganassi Racing has motivated the seven-time NASCAR Cup champion to pursue (…)
Comments