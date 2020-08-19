The Day At Indy, Aug 19, with Felix Rosenqvist and Marcus Ericsson

It’s the seventh installment of this year’s Day At Indy podcast, and we have Chip Ganassi Racing’x Swedish duo of Felix Rosenqvist and Marcus Ericsson, who discuss their results so far in practice and qualifying at the Indy 500, how their COVID-affected sophomore experiences at the Speedway differ from 2019, sponsor influences, and they ponder a new caffeinated chocolate milk drink business that might make the two incredibly rich.