Larson headlines Hoosier 100 entry list

The hottest race driver in North America makes his return to USAC’s Silver Crown series Sunday night as Kyle Larson headlines the 65th running of the Hoosier Hundred, and midgets and sprints also help ring in the weekend of the 104th Indianapolis 500.

Larson, who has scored 22 victories in his last 30 starts in midgets, non-wing and winged sprints, hasn’t been in a Silver Crown car since 2012, but will be one of the favorites at the Indiana State Fairgrounds along with four-time HH winner Kody Swanson and two-time champ Tyler Courtney. Chris Windom, Brady Bacon, C.J. Leary, Logan Seavey and Justin Grant are also among the USAC starts entered in the classic dirt race that began in 1953.

Hot laps will begin at 4 p.m. with qualifying at 5 o’clock and the 100-lap make event set for 8. There will be a big screen so fans can watch the Indianapolis 500 as well.

The Silver Crown cars will kick off the weekend with the Dave Steele Carb Night Classic at Lucas Oil Raceway on Friday evening, where Bobby Santos will try to put a halt to Kody Swanson’s domination. Coming off his fifth consecutive Joe James-Pat O’Connor victory at Salem, Swanson now owns 30 poles and 30 Silver Crown wins and is damn near unbeatable on the pavement.

Midgets and sprints will be competing at Lucas Oil Raceway on Saturday night in a pair of USAC non-points races to restore the tradition of the Night Before the 500.