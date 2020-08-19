IMS to live stream Indy 500 drivers meeting

One Indianapolis 500 tradition will be maintained this weekend in virtual form, with fans invited to watch Saturday morning’s drivers meeting via live stream on IMS.com.

Drivers will be seated in a socially-distanced manner in their traditional rows of three, arranged as they will start Sunday’s race. The event starts at 10am ET.

Pole winner Marco Andretti will be among the featured speakers, along with IMS executives. The public will not be allowed on site due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andretti won the first Indy 500 pole of his career by 0.113 of a second over Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon in four-lap, 10-mile runs last Sunday. Takuma Sato earned the final starting position on the front row, and will start from third

This year’s race features eight former race winners and five rookies. Leading the first-time competitors is Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay, who will start fourth. VeeKay, 19, earned the best starting spot for a teenage driver in the history of the race, which started in 1911.