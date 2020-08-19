Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Behind the scenes with Arrow McLaren SP during Indy's opening week

The first week of Indianapolis 500 activities is in the book, and while fans weren’t able to experience the action first-hand, Arrow McLaren SP takes viewers into the garage and onto pitlane as Pato O’Ward, Oliver Askew and Fernando Alonso take on practice and qualifying.

