NASCAR issues lug nut penalties after Daytona tripleheader

Two crew chiefs fined for unsecure lug nuts were the only infractions noted by NASCAR following a tripleheader weekend of road course racing at Daytona International Speedway.

Both were from the Cup Series and listed on the Tuesday penalty report. One lug nut not being secure on a car costs $10,000.

James Small of Joe Gibbs Racing was fined for one lug nut not being safe and secure on Martin Truex Jr.’s Toyota. Truex finished third in the Go Bowling 235, rebounding from a speeding penalty near the end of the second stage.

Rodney Childers was fined the same amount for one lug nut not being safe and secure on Kevin Harvick’s Ford Mustang. It was a rough outing for the Stewart-Haas Racing group on Sunday afternoon as Harvick started from the pole but was spun from second place by Christopher Bell in the final stage, then spun by himself later in the day. Harvick finished 17th.

The Daytona road course hosted all three national series for the first time over the weekend.