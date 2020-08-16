Andretti stays fast in post-qualifying Indy practice

Marco Andretti backed up his dramatic run for the pole position with the fastest lap during Sunday afternoon’s practice period at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Despite not getting out until late in the two-and-half hour session, Andretti made the most of his 26 laps by turning a best of 224.122mph in the U.S. Concrete Honda. And that was just fast enough to unseat Helio Castroneves.

After a very humbling qualifying run that sees him line up 28th for the 104th Indianapolis 500, the three-time Indy 500 winner came up with a 224.067mph lap in the Pennzoil Chevy.

Scott Dixon avoided disaster when he spun coming off Turn 4 and then returned to the track in time to post the this fastest lap at 223.656mph in the PNC Honda.

Dixon, who lost the pole position by a fraction of a second earlier in the day, brushed the wall and spun down the straightaway an hour into the two-and-a-half-hour session. His right rear and left-front suspension received minor damage but his Chip Ganassi crew had him back out an hour later.

Ryan Hunter-Reay, who starts fifth on Aug. 23, also topped 223mph in the DHL Honda as did Santino Ferrucci in the Seal Master Honda and Conor Daly in the USAF Chevy.

The Arrow McLaren SP team did the most running, as Pato O’Ward ran 115 laps, Fernando Alonso 114 and rookie Oliver Askew 96.

James Davison was the only one of the 33 starters not to to post a lap, as he was running the NASCAR race at Daytona.

