Carpenter, Chevy teams rise in Indy qualifying warm-up

Cloudless and cool 70-degree F conditions early Saturday morning at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for pre-qualifying practice were ideal for high speeds, but with the likelihood of much higher temperatures for qualifying later today, the first half of the hour-long session saw no takers. The second group was a slightly different story, with a handful of Chevy-powered cars hitting the track as soon as their allotted time began.

Among these were the No. 47 Ed Carpenter Racing entry of Conor Daly and No. 22 Team Penske of Simon Pagenaud, both of whom quickly put up 230mph laps. Helio Castroneves split them a few minutes later with a 230.585mph lap in Penske’s No. 3 and, more significantly, ran five straight laps above 229, raising hopes that the Chevy runners might have more of a chance against the favored Hondas over a four-lap run.

Midway through the session, Ed Carpenter upped the ante with a 230.833mph run to give his team a 1-2 overall among the seven cars — all Chevy powered — to post laps.

UP NEXT: Qualifying begins at 11:00 a.m. ET.