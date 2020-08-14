Aubry confirmed as positive for COVID at Spa

The FIA World Endurance Championship confirmed a second positive test for COVID-19 by Gabriel Aubry, driver of the No. 37 entry managed by JOTA Sport, ahead of this weekend’s 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps.

Following a tracing initiative, those people with whom the driver has been in close contact — three members of the JOTA Sport team, 16 from the Algarve Pro Racing team with whom he competed in the European Le Mans Series at Spa last week, plus three technicians from Goodyear and one mechanic from Rebellion — were quarantined until the results of PCR tests were known.

The results for three members of the Algarve Pro Racing team were confirmed as positive, one driver and two other team members, and as a consequence the team is currently under quarantine at their hotel and the Algarve Pro Racing team will not be competing this weekend. None of the positive cases have developed symptoms.

All other tests carried out on those who had been in close contact with Aubry were returned as negative. Nevertheless, as a precaution, it has been decided that all these persons will not have access to the paddock this weekend and will have to self-quarantine and to have a further test in a few days.

In accordance with the COVID-19 protocols of the FIA and the WEC and the instructions of the Medical Delegate, the personnel concerned will follow the procedures mandated by the local government health authorities.

“Having been informed someone I had recently seen had contracted COVID 19, I immediately decided to undergo a test at my place in France. Given that I’ve never had any symptoms, I then traveled back to Spa Francorchamps,” said Aubry. “Shortly after arriving I was informed the test had come back positive.

“The WEC, JOTA and Algarve Pro were made aware immediately and I followed their safety procedures, including a full lockdown in my hotel room. A second test has been carried out in Spa giving a similar positive result.

“I am deeply sad and sorry for my fellow teammates to not be able to fight alongside them this weekend. I wish them all the best for this race, and in the meanwhile I will continue to follow the WEC procedure and hopefully I’ll be back for the next round of the ELMS.”