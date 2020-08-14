Alonso's crashed car repaired overnight

Fernando Alonso’s crash at 4:40 p.m. ET on Thursday, during the second day of Indianapolis 500 practice, left his Arrow McLaren SP team with plenty of work to do. But compared to some of the bigger impacts seen at the Speedway, there should be nothing to stop the Spaniard from resuming on-track activities in the morning.

“It’s coming along well,” AMSP general manager Taylor Kiel told RACER as 10 p.m. approached. “We’ve got all hands on deck getting the No. 66 Ruoff Mortgage Chevy put back together, and will be OK for tomorrow’s running. It’s nothing we haven’t been through before, so we were as prepared as you can be.”

The majority of the impact was absorbed by the right side of the car, with limited bodywork damage recorded as Alonso unsettled the car while driving below the white line in Turn 4, which sent the No. 66 on a wider trajectory exiting the corner and into the wall before spinning into pit lane.

McLaren Racing sporting director Gil de Ferran does not expect Alonso’s crash to be a detriment to AMSP’s overall efforts in the three-car team featuring rookies Pato O’Ward and Oliver askew.

“It was a shame what happened, because up to that point, I think that the day was going quite well,” said the 2003 Indy 500 winner. “Certainly for the No. 66, but it looked like to some extent for the No. 5 and No. 7 as well. We concentrated mostly on running in traffic and were making small improvements.

“Frankly, we were learning quite a bit with every car change. These things happen. Now we just rebuild and try to hit the track tomorrow in the best shape possible. Thankfully, we have a great team here that I’m sure will pull us out of a difficult situation. We have to turn the page and start fresh as a team tomorrow.”