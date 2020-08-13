P2 driver Aubry self-isolating after being flagged for COVID at Spa

Gabriel Aubry, part of the driving team for the No. 37 Jackie Chan DC Racing LMP2 entry operated by JOTA Sport, has “been identified as suspected positive for COVID-19” ahead of this weekend’s 6 Hours of Spa FIA World Endurance Championship event, series officials have announced.

The French driver, along with those he has been in close contact with — including the Algarve Pro Racing team with which he competed in the European Le Mans Series at Spa last week — have entered self-isolation to await the results of a second test. This is in accordance with the instructions given by relevant public health authorities and the WEC and and the track’s COVID-19 Medical Delegate and they will continue to follow the procedure mandated by those authorities.

In accordance with the FIA and WEC protocols, and to mitigate the risks, the competitors and working staff at the circuit have been separated into groups or ‘bubbles’ with the minimum of cross-contact between each group. A track and trace initiative has been undertaken and all close contacts have been identified and quarantined as required until the results of the PCR tests are in.