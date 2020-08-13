Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Indy 500 Trackside Recap, August 13

Join Marshall Pruett and special guest Katie Hargitt as they take stock of an eventful second day of practice for the 2020 Indianapolis 500.

 

IndyCar, Videos

