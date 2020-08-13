Indy 500 Trackside Recap, August 13

Join Marshall Pruett and special guest Katie Hargitt as they take stock of an eventful second day of practice for the 2020 Indianapolis 500.
Join Marshall Pruett and special guest Katie Hargitt as they take stock of an eventful second day of practice for the 2020 Indianapolis 500.
It’s the second Day At Indy podcast of 2020, featuring defending race winner Simon Pagenaud from Team Penske, and DragonSpeed team owner (…)
The second day of practice for the Indianapolis 500 threw plenty of variables at the 32 drivers who turned laps on Thursday. Rolling out (…)
Kevin Harvick had a tinge of humor in his voice when he spoke of leading the field into Turn 1 at the Daytona road course this weekend. (…)
Perhaps I shouldn’t be surprised that in a year when so much is different – and therefore there are so many opportunities to exploit (…)
Fernando Alonso became the first driver to crash during practice for the 2020 Indianapolis 500. The Spaniard made a mistake by dipping his (…)
Takuma Sato’s No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda sat atop the field of 32 drivers taking part in the second day of practice as (…)
Once Fast Friday arrives and NTT IndyCar Series teams receive maximum turbocharger boost to use in preparation for qualifying, the Indy 500 (…)
He was a hell on wheels in jalopies, modifieds and midgets, rookie-of-the-year at Indianapolis, a builder, a fabricator, a (…)
Lewis Hamilton says it is clear any Formula 1 rule change relating to the use of power unit modes is aimed at slowing down Mercedes but (…)
Stoffel Vandoorne led a 1-2 for Mercedes-Benz EQ in the final round of the 2019/20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship for his first win in the (…)
Comments