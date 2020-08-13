Electronic issues dogging DragonSpeed at Indy

The last car entered in the 104th Indianapolis 500 has become the first to encounter adversity as the team behind DragonSpeed’s No. 81 Chevy fights through electronics communication issues in the car driven by Ben Hanley.

DragonSpeed’s crew spent the opening day of Indy 500 practice in the garage putting the finishing touches on the Briton’s Dallara DW12 chassis and chasing electronics problems that forced the team to miss the 1-3 p.m. session, where Hanley needed to complete his ‘refresher’ laps to become eligible to join the open practice sessions.

The NTT IndyCar Series made a 30-minute window available to Hanley at the end of Wednesday, but more communication issues limited the Indy 500 sophomore to three shakedown laps, with a best of 196mph. The problems carried over to Thursday morning when Hanley was unable to venture out for a 60-minute session prior to the 11 a.m. start for open practice.

Having lost Wednesday, DragonSpeed will lose a second full day of running as it waits for the next opportunity to run on its own in a special refresher session once Thursday’s practice concludes at 5:30 p.m.