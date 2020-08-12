Watkins Glen out, COTA in for SRO America

SRO Motorsports America has announced that it is replacing its races scheduled for September 17-20 at Watkins Glen International with Circuit of The Americas, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. GT World Challenge America powered by AWS, along with Pirelli GT4 America, TC America, and GT Sports Club America series, will head back to Austin, Texas for a second 2020 visit, with the private event set to take place with all scheduled rounds of each championship.

“We remain committed to returning to Watkins Glen, a favorite venue for many of our drivers, teams, and staff,” said SRO Motorsports America president and CEO, Greg Gill. “We’re thankful for our friends at Circuit of the Americas welcoming us back for a second time this season. Every week is a new challenge and we’re happy to have a quick solution to replace our rounds at Watkins Glen.”

SRO America has returned to racing with two race weekends completed at Virginia International Raceway and Sonoma Raceway. Along with strict COVID-19 protocols, the series, in partnership with EventCheck, has introduced a successful beta test of its contact logging and virtual credentialing app.

Remaining events will continue to follow approved COVID safety protocols established by local, state, and federal health authorities.

All the weekend race action from COTA will be streamed live on SRO Motorsports Group’s YouTube channel and series websites. In addition, Sunday’s GT World Challenge America powered by AWS race can be viewed live on CBS Sports Network.