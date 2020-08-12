The Week in IndyCar, August 12 with Tony Kanaan
Cantrell/Motorsport Images
The Week in IndyCar, August 12 with Tony Kanaan
By Marshall Pruett |
2 hours ago
A.J. Foyt Racing’s Tony Kanaan calls in after the first day of Indy 500 practice for The Week In IndyCar show to answer listener’s questions on:
- His first Indy 500 back in 2002
- Whether his #TKLastLap tour will include a return to next year’s Indy 500
- Starting his own podcast
- Joining the new SRX Racing series
- Best teammate he’s worked with over the years
- Memories from racing with Rubens Barrichello in 2012
- the legacy he wants to leave for his kids, and fans
- His picks for the best, favorite, and worst IndyCar journalist (Hint: He works for RACER and has a Mailbag)
IndyCar, Podcasts
