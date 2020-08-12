Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Cantrell/Motorsport Images

The Week in IndyCar, August 12 with Tony Kanaan

A.J. Foyt Racing’s Tony Kanaan calls in after the first day of Indy 500 practice for The Week In IndyCar show to answer listener’s questions on:

  • His first Indy 500 back in 2002
  • Whether his #TKLastLap tour will include a return to next year’s Indy 500
  • Starting his own podcast
  • Joining the new SRX Racing series
  • Best teammate he’s worked with over the years
  • Memories from racing with Rubens Barrichello in 2012
  • the legacy he wants to leave for his kids, and fans
  • His picks for the best, favorite, and worst IndyCar journalist (Hint: He works for RACER and has a Mailbag)

