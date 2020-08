While a Monterey Motorsports Reunion was not in the cards for this year, racers still had an opportunity to get on track last weekend for a Driver Appreciation Weekend at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Look for a full report in the upcoming Nov/Dec 2020 issue of Vintage Motorsport, but for now here are a few wonderful sights from photographer Allan Rosenberg.

View the full gallery at VintageMotorsport.com.