Gosselin/Labbe penalty rescinded

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel has overturned the penalty issued to Mario Gosselin and Alex Labbe.

NASCAR penalized the group last week for violating the private vehicle testing rules. The sanctioning body banned all private testing before the 2015 season.

Labbe, in a Gosselin owned car, participated in an SCCA event on the Daytona road course using a No. 91 NASCAR Xfinity Series Chevrolet earlier this month. Social media posts showed the team on track, where they will race this weekend without practice or qualifying.

Gosselin was fined $50,000 and docked 75 owner points. Labbe was docked 75 driver points.

In appealing the penalty, DGM Racing stated they “followed all the proper protocol.”

Wednesday, the appeals panel — consisting of Chuck Deery, Jay Signore, and Kevin Whitaker — heard the team’s appeal and rescinded the L2 penalty. It was noted in the statement from the panel that, “the Appellants did not violate the Rule(s) set forth in the Penalty Notice as it was written.”

With his points back, Labbe moves to 16th in the driver standings. The team is 23rd in owner points.