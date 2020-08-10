Riley Technologies to produce next-generation GT40 Mk IV

The next chapter in the legendary history of the Ford GT40 Mk IV will be written around a new project led by the father-and-son design-and-engineering team of Bob and Bill Riley who, along with Jim Matthews, have acquired the assets of original constructor Kar-Kraft. The goal? To build the next generation of machines many consider to be the greatest American-made sports prototype race car of all time.

The GT40 Mk IV is the only all-American-built car to claim overall victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans with a dominating performance in the 1967 running of the world’s premier endurance race. A.J. Foyt and Dan Gurney (photo above) were the winning drivers, while a young designer and engineer named Bob Riley was part of the team that designed and built the Mk IV.

GT40 MkIV was the salon feature of Vintage Motorsport’s Sept/Oct 2003 issue.Kar-Kraft assets have already been delivered to Riley Technologies in North Carolina where the engineering and construction of the Mk IV continuation cars will take place. Initial plans call for a production run of up to 10 period-correct machines.

