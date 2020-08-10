NASCAR Darlington cleared for fan return

Darlington Raceway has been approved to allow a limited number of fans at its NASCAR Cup Series race next month.

NASCAR returns to Darlington on Sept. 5-6 with all three national series. However, up to 8,000 fans are allowed only for the Cup Series race, which is the first race of the playoffs. Under local, state, and federal guidelines, social distancing guidelines will be in effect, and fans who have already bought tickets for the Southern 500 will be re-seated in new locations (as comparable as possible to purchased seats with new, lower ticket pricing applied).

“The Southern 500 is a time-honored tradition in motorsports, so we look forward to creating new NASCAR Cup Series playoff memories with fans returning to Darlington Raceway,” said track president Kerry Tharp. “After successfully hosting the sport’s return to competition in May, the track Too Tough to Tame will be ready to welcome fans back for a safe race experience.”

Guests will be screened before entering the facility and will be required to wear a mask.

The NASCAR Cup (with two races) and Xfinity Series competed at Darlington in May in the sport’s return to competition following a two-month COVID-19 shutdown. Darlington traditionally hosts one Cup Series race a season, on Labor Day, but NASCAR’s revised schedule has given the track three this year. And the Truck Series returns to the track next month for the first time since 2011.

The Sept. 5-6 races will also continue the Official Throwback Weekend tradition, which debuted in 2015.