Gibbs confirms Bell to take over the No.20 in 2021

Joe Gibbs Racing has confirmed that Christopher Bell will take over the No. 20 Toyota next season.

Bell will replace Erik Jones. Gibbs and Jones announced late last week they would part ways after three seasons together, clearing the way for Bell to move in. Bob Leavine, who currently fields a car for Bell through an alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing, has sold his team and is leaving NASCAR at the end of the season.

“I’m so appreciative of the opportunity I have this year with LFR, and I want to finish this season strong for Bob [Leavine] and everyone there,” said Bell. “At the same time, I’m extremely excited to return to Joe Gibbs Racing starting in 2021. It’s an organization I’m very comfortable with and have had a lot of success with.”

Bell is 19th in points and has five top-10 finishes this season. He is a part of a stacked class competing for Rookie of the Year honors that includes Tyler Reddick and Cole Custer.

The 25-year-old Oklahoma native has torn through NASCAR since making his national series debut in 2015. Bell is a former Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series champion (2017) with seven wins in the series, and he also won 15 races in two full Xfinity Series seasons between 2018-19.

“We are excited to bring Christopher into our Cup Series program starting in 2021,” said owner Joe Gibbs. “He obviously had tremendous success in the Xfinity Series with us, and we look forward to his return to JGR.”