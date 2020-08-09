Maxson makes it 3 for 3 in Sonoma TC

TC America Race 3 at Sonoma started with a bang as MINI JCW Team teammates Mark Pombo (No. 61) and championship leader Tomas Mejia (No. 60) collided at Turn 2, giving flat tires to both cars and allowing Kevin Boehm in the No. 9 Boehm Racing Honda Civic Si and Tyler Gonzalez in the No. 57 Copeland Motorsports Hyundai Veloster Turbo to fight for the class lead.

On Lap 2, Gonzalez slipped past Boehm for first with the No. 62 MINI JCW Team MINI Cooper of Clay Williams closing on the second-placed car.

Williams didn’t take long to make his presence known as on Lap 3 got past Boehm at the final hairpin for second in TCA but going into the carousel half a lap later Bohem would get the position back. The No. 178 VGMC Racing Honda Civic Si of Jonathan Newcombe would also slip past Williams to grab the third position.

In TCR Tyler Maxson and the No. 74 Copeland Motorsports Hyundai Veloster N once again ran away from the field, grabbing his eighth straight win on the season with Roy Block and the No. 5 KMW Motorsports w/ TMR Engineering Alfa Romeo Giulietta and Victor Gonzalez in the No. 99 VGMC Honda Civic Type-R fighting for second position.

“I think we can carry this momentum forward and we have a great crew who will get us ready for Road America coming up!” said Maxson.

Block and Gonzalez battled nose to tail for the remainder of the race with the Alfa driver besting the Honda to keep second position overall and in TCR. CJ Moses and the No. 04 DXDT Racing Honda Civic Type-R would come home fourth.

Back in TCA and with 19 minutes left on the clock, Williams got past Newcombe for third in class with a nice move at Turn 3 and use the clean air to catch the two leaders, who were 2.5 seconds up the road.

As the race went on, Boehm pressured Gonzalez but the young Hyundai driver would not put a wheel wrong and go on to grab the TCA class victory, his second of the weekend. Boehm would finish second with Williams and Newcombe coming home third and fourth.

TC America will next be in action August 28-30 at Road America for Rounds 9, 10, and 11 of the 2020 season.

RESULTS