The Week In IndyCar, August 6, with Sebastien Bourdais

Four-time Champ Car champion Sebastien Bourdais stops in for The Week In IndyCar to answer listener questions on: His chances of landing a seat in the Indy 500; whether he expects to race for A.J. Foyt Racing later in the year; the experience of observing the season while competing in IMSA; how the dust-up with Takuma Sato at Toronto came to be; if he holds a grudge against former competitor Robert Doornbos; whether NASCAR holds any interest, and how his weekend in the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R at Road America was salvaged with a fourth-place finish.
Marshall Pruett
The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
