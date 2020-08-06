The Week In IndyCar, August 6, with Sebastien Bourdais

Four-time Champ Car champion Sebastien Bourdais stops in for The Week In IndyCar to answer listener questions on: His chances of landing a seat in the Indy 500; whether he expects to race for A.J. Foyt Racing later in the year; the experience of observing the season while competing in IMSA; how the dust-up with Takuma Sato at Toronto came to be; if he holds a grudge against former competitor Robert Doornbos; whether NASCAR holds any interest, and how his weekend in the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R at Road America was salvaged with a fourth-place finish.