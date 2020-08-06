Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

NASCAR confirms rest of 2020 schedules

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR

By 2 hours ago

By |

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs will proceed as planned, with the remainder of the 2020 schedule being released Thursday.

Darlington Raceway will kick off the 10-race postseason on September 6 as originally planned. Events at Richmond Raceway and Bristol Motor Speedway will make up the first round. The champion will be crowned on November 8 at Phoenix Raceway, the first time the track has hosted championship weekend.

However, there have been changes to the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and Xfinity Series schedules.

The first shakeup sees the Truck Series compete at Darlington Raceway for the first time since 2011. Trucks will serve as the appetizer race before the Cup Series playoff opener on September 6. The race makes up for the canceled event at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

The Truck Series will also make a third trip to Kansas Speedway on October 16. It is a race realigned from Eldora. A new Truck Series date for Texas (postponed from March 27) is October 25. The new date for the Richmond race (postponed from April 18) is September 10.

In the Xfinity Series, the race at Richmond Raceway on September 12 steps in for the canceled race at Michigan. Richmond will be a doubleheader weekend for the Xfinity Series.

The Xfinity Series also gets a second race at Talladega Superspeedway on October 3. The Talladega race was realigned from Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, and it will be the first time in series history there have been two Talladega races in one season.

The full schedule is as follows (opening playoff races in bold):

DATE
 TRACK SERIES MI. TV START (ET)
Sat, Sep 5 Darlington Xfinity 200 NBC 12:30 PM
Sun, Sep 6 Darlington Trucks 200 FS1 2:00 PM
Sun, Sep 6
 Darlington Cup 501
 NBCSN 6:00 PM
Thu, Sep 10 Richmond Trucks 187 FS1 8:00 PM
Fri, Sep 11 Richmond Xfinity 187 NBCSN 7:00 PM
Sat Sep 12 Richmond Xfinity 187 NBCSN 2:30 PM
Sat, Sep 12 Richmond Cup 300 NBCSN 7:30 PM
Thu, Sep 17 Bristol Trucks 107
 FS1 7:30 PM
Thu, Sep 17 Bristol ARCA 107 FS1 9:30 PM
Fri, Sep 18 Bristol Xfinity 160 NBCSN 7:00 PM
Sat, Sep 19 Bristol Cup 266 NBCSN 7:30 PM
Fri, Sep 25 Las Vegas Trucks 201 FS1 9:00 PM
Sat, Sep 26 Las Vegas Xfinity 300
 NBCSN 7:30 PM
Sun, Sep 27 Las Vegas Cup 400 NBCSN 7:00 PM
Sat, Oct 3 Talladega Trucks 250 FS1 1:00 PM
Sat. Oct 3 Talladega Xfinity 300 NBCSN 4:30 PM
Sun, Oct 4 Talladega Cup 500 NBC 2:00 PM
Sat, Oct 10 Charlotte Roval Xfinity 155 NBC 3:30 PM
Sun, Oct 11 Charlotte Roval Cup 253 NBC 2:30 PM
Fri, Oct 16 Kansas Trucks 200 FS1 7:00 PM
Fri, Oct 16 Kansas Menards 150 FS2 10:00 PM
Sat, Oct 17 Kansas Xfinity 300 NBCSN 3:00 PM
Sun, Oct. 18 Kansas Cup 400 NBC 2:30 PM
Sat. Oct 24 Texas Xfinity 300 NBCSN 4:30 PM
Sun, Oct 25 Texas Trucks 220 FS1 Noon
Sun, Oct 25 Texas Cup 501 NBCSN 3:30 PM
Fri, Oct 30 Martinsville Trucks 105 FS1 8:00 PM
Sat, Oct 31 Martinsville Xfinity 131 NBC 4:30 PM
Sun, Nov 1 Martinsville Cup 263 NBC 2:00 PM
Fri, Nov 6 Phoenix Trucks 150 FS1 8:00 PM
Sat, Nov 7 Phoenix ARCA W. 100 Trackpass 2:00 PM
Sat, Nov 7 Phoenix Xfinity 200 NBCSN 5:00 PM
Sun, Nov 8 Phoenix Cup 312 NBC 3:00 PM

