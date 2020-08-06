NASCAR confirms rest of 2020 schedules

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs will proceed as planned, with the remainder of the 2020 schedule being released Thursday.

Darlington Raceway will kick off the 10-race postseason on September 6 as originally planned. Events at Richmond Raceway and Bristol Motor Speedway will make up the first round. The champion will be crowned on November 8 at Phoenix Raceway, the first time the track has hosted championship weekend.

However, there have been changes to the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and Xfinity Series schedules.

The first shakeup sees the Truck Series compete at Darlington Raceway for the first time since 2011. Trucks will serve as the appetizer race before the Cup Series playoff opener on September 6. The race makes up for the canceled event at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

The Truck Series will also make a third trip to Kansas Speedway on October 16. It is a race realigned from Eldora. A new Truck Series date for Texas (postponed from March 27) is October 25. The new date for the Richmond race (postponed from April 18) is September 10.

In the Xfinity Series, the race at Richmond Raceway on September 12 steps in for the canceled race at Michigan. Richmond will be a doubleheader weekend for the Xfinity Series.

The Xfinity Series also gets a second race at Talladega Superspeedway on October 3. The Talladega race was realigned from Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, and it will be the first time in series history there have been two Talladega races in one season.

The full schedule is as follows (opening playoff races in bold):