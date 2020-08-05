VM writer wins AHF Gold Award for Nurburgring story

Vintage Motorsport Senior Writer Gary Witzenburg has earned a Gold Award in the category of Best Heritage Motorsport story from the Automotive Heritage Foundation for his “A Go at the ‘Ring” piece that appeared in the Sept/Oct 2019 issue.

Witzenburg recounted his experiences co-driving the highly challenging 1979 Nurburgring 24-Hour endurance race for a BF Goodrich-sponsored AMC team with three talented professionals (Amos Johnson, Dennis Shaw and Jim Downing), along with an up-and-coming driver named Lyn St. James, and actor James Brolin.

“It ranks as one of the great experiences of my life, probably My Favorite Race among many good and satisfying ones,” Witzenburg said.

Read the full story at VintageMotorsport.com.