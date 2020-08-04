The Week In IndyCar, Aug 4, Listener Q&A

It’s another packed episode of The Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show, all driven by questions submitted via social media.

A sampling of the items posed this week (Q&A begins at the 5m47s mark in the episode):

“Marshall, is the Indy 500 in 2020 in danger of not happening? Odds? #mepersonally I am starting to get worried about it not running in 2020, given the RP mandate that it must run with fans. Follow up, how much better/worse is IMS and IndyCar financially being backed by Roger versus the HG Family?”

“The race for diversity and change could be a bit self-serving in August and help Pippa get a ride. If we’re short of 33 the series could do far worse than helping Pippa Mann secure a seat. My vote would go for Simona, but we all know how hard it was for Fernando to get a visa and Kat’s left leg is currently above her heart.”

“I’ve heard that Helio Castroneves is looking to return to IndyCar full time starting next season following the Acura-Penske split in IMSA. Is this at all likely and if so, where would be the best place for him to land?”

“If Jimmie Johnson decides to race in IndyCar in any capacity, how much crossover appeal do you think he will bring? He is one of NASCAR’s biggest stars, but for some reason, I don’t think he will bring many new eyes over from NASCAR.”