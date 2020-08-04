IMSA Road America thriller a TV ratings success

IMSA’s Road America thriller, which saw most of the four WeatherTech SportsCar Championship class leaders change in the final moments of the race when a massive downpour hit the track, produced an encouraging rating on NBC.

An average of 616,000 viewers watched as Helio Castroneves and Ricky Taylor took the overall win for Acura Team Penske; Corvette Racing secured its third consecutive 1-2 finish in the GT Le Mans category; AIM Vasser Sullivan delivered Lexus its third straight GT Daytona victory; and the DragonSpeed LMP2 team turned its disappointment from losing the last race on a rules infraction to winning after running second for the majority of the contest.

The 0.44 Nielsen rating from Road America was also significant as it represented a 47-percent increase on viewership over its 2019 average on NBC.

The latest rating number follows another positive television note from July when IMSA’s NBCSN broadcast from Sebring International Raceway, which led into to the NTT IndyCar Series’ Iowa oval night race on NBCSN, eked out a tiny viewership lead (357,000 to 356,000).