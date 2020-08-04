Bowyer crew chief suspended after New Hampshire

Johnny Klausmeier, the crew chief for Clint Bowyer, has been suspended for one race as NASCAR handed out a hefty penalty report in the wake of its New Hampshire weekend on Tuesday afternoon.

Klausmeier will miss the first of two NASCAR Cup Series races at Michigan International Speedway this weekend. Klausmeier was also fined $20,000 after Bowyer’s No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang was found to have two lug nuts not safe and secure after the race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Greg Zipadelli will serve as Bowyer’s interim crew chief; Klausmeier will re-join the team for the Sunday race.

Three other crew chiefs were fined $10,000 each for having one lug nut not safe and secure on their vehicles. Those were Jeremy Bullins of the race-winning team for Brad Keselowski; James Small for Martin Truex Jr.; and Randall Burnett for rookie Tyler Reddick. Truex finished third and Reddick was 10th over the weekend.

The L1 penalties that were announced before the race for Richard Petty Motorsports and Go Fas Racing were also noted on the official report. Both teams were docked 10 driver and owner points for improperly mounted ballast.

Corey LaJoie and Darrell Wallace Jr. also competed without their respective crew chiefs on Sunday. After starting at the rear of the field, Wallace finished 23rd; LaJoie finished 35th.

In the Xfinity Series, DGM Racing owner Mario Gosselin and driver Alex Labbe were penalized for violating the NASCAR private testing policy. The team ran an Xfinity Series stock car on the Daytona International Speedway road course, which NASCAR teams will run for the first time later this month, during an SCCA test.

As a result, Labbe has been docked 75 championship points. Gosselin was docked 75 owner points and fined $50,000.

“DGM Racing is aware of the allegations against us,” the team posted on Twitter. “We feel we followed all the proper protocol and will be appealing the penalty. We are unable to comment further. Thank you for the support we have received so far.”