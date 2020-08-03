Keselowski's Penske contract extended following NH win

Brad Keselowski and Team Penske are sticking with each other.

The organization announced Monday afternoon that Keselowski, the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion, had signed a contract extension. Details of the new deal, such as its length, were not disclosed.

The announcement comes one day after the Michigan native scored his third win of the season Sunday in New Hampshire.

“We are pleased that Brad will continue to be a part of our organization,” said team owner Roger Penske. “Brad not only demonstrates talent and skill on the track, but his leadership away from it and his dedication to our partners have had a huge impact in making our organization one of the best in NASCAR. I am proud that we will be able to keep the continuity we have with Brad, Ryan [Blaney], and Joey [Logano], and look forward to competing for more wins and championships together.”

Keselowski has won 31 Cup Series races with Team Penske as well as 33 Xfinity Series races. He has also won a championship in both series. A full-time Cup Series driver since 2010, Keselowski is the winningest driver in the organization’s history, passing the late Mark Donohue for that honor last year.

“I have been racing for Team Penske for the vast majority of my NASCAR career and to continue to represent Roger Penske, our partners, and his organization is exactly where I want to be,” said Keselowski. “We’ve accomplished a lot of things together over the years, including winning both the Cup and Xfinity championships, the Brickyard 400, the Southern 500 and the Coca-Cola 600.

“Now, my goal is to win the Daytona 500, another championship, and continue to build Team Penske into the best NASCAR team in the garage area.”

Team Penske has now locked down all three of its Cup Series drivers for the foreseeable future. Blaney signed a contract extension with Penske in March while Logano is signed through 2022 and beyond.