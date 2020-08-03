Goodwood to televise globally new mid-Oct. SpeedWeek event

Forced to cancel this year’s Festival of Speed and legendary Revival due to the coronavirus pandemic, Goodwood recently announced a new Goodwood SpeedWeek presented by Mastercard event, scheduled for Oct. 16-18.

Combining popular elements of both the annual Festival and Revival, the new event will take place without spectators at the Goodwood Motor Circuit with a free broadcast transmitted globally via Goodwood Road & Racing’s website, social media channels and a range of broadcast partners.

Activities will include supercar debuts, new car reveals, and the classic Timed Shootout, taking place on the historic Goodwood circuit for the first time.

RACER’s sister publication Vintage Motorsport has additional details HERE.