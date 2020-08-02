Wallace offered ownership stake to remain at Richard Petty Motorsports

Darrell Wallace Jr. has been offered a partial ownership stake in Richard Petty Motorsports if he were to resign with the team.

Forbes SportsMoney was the first to report that team owner Andrew Murstein had offered Wallace a piece of the team. Murstein expects an agreement to be finalized between the two sides “within the next couple of weeks” as they remain optimistic about keeping the 26-year-old Wallace in the fold.

Wallace is in his third year with the famed No. 43 Chevrolet team. He is 20th on the playoff grid and, working with new crew chief Jerry Baxter, the team has improved by almost four positions from where they ran last season.

NBC Sports pit reporter Marty Snider confirmed the detail about potential ownership with Wallace and reported it during Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Wallace is a free agent after this season and is said to have multiple options available to him, which he will entertain.

Over the last few months, Wallace has been prominent in the news cycle because of his advocacy on racial inequality and the support he’s received from the NASCAR industry. It has helped him become a recognizable name in and out of the sport. For example, Wallace recently landed a personal endorsement deal with Beats by Dre. At the same time, Richard Petty Motorsports signed a new multi-year primary sponsor in Cash App, who made their second appearance on the car in New Hampshire.