IMSA trades Lime Rock and Watkins Glen races for Charlotte and Road Atlanta

Heavy COVID-19 restrictions in Connecticut and New York have forced IMSA to cancel its visits to Lime Rock Park and Watkins Glen International.

The WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GT-only round at Lime Rock will become a 100-minute race on the Charlotte roval as part of the October 9-10 NASCAR weekend in North Carolina. Meanwhile, the series’ September 4-6 trip to Watkins Glen for the Sahlen’s Six Hours at The Glen has been replaced by a six-hour stop at Road Atlanta on the same Labor Day weekend.

It’s believed at least one more calendar change could be in the works for future confirmation.