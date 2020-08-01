IMSA trades Lime Rock and Watkins Glen races for Charlotte and Road Atlanta
Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
By
|
Marshall Pruett
2 hours ago
Heavy COVID-19 restrictions in Connecticut and New York have forced IMSA to cancel its visits to Lime Rock Park and Watkins Glen International.
The WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GT-only round at Lime Rock will become a 100-minute race on the Charlotte roval as part of the October 9-10 NASCAR weekend in North Carolina. Meanwhile, the series’ September 4-6 trip to Watkins Glen for the Sahlen’s Six Hours at The Glen has been replaced by a six-hour stop at Road Atlanta on the same Labor Day weekend.
It’s believed at least one more calendar change could be in the works for future confirmation.
Marshall Pruett
The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
