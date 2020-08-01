COVID clampdown prompts Mid-Ohio IndyCar postponement

Next weekend’s Honda Indy 200 doubleheader at Mid-Ohio will not take place as scheduled. A new date, in either September or October, is desired by Green Savoree Race Promotions. The change comes in reaction to state and local advisories that would prevent the possibility of having fans in attendance.

The popular stop in central Ohio was transformed from a single race to a twin-bill on Monday to help add more events to the calendar in the wake of IndyCar’s West Coast swing (Portland and Monterey) being cancelled due to COVID-19.

With a similar rise in coronavirus cases in Ohio, governor Mike DeWine and the state’s health and infectious disease officials have clamped down on large gatherings, which would pose a problem for the event’s promotor which has already lost two of its four dates in 2020 due to COVID-19.

GSRP’s stops at Toronto and Portland have already been cancelled. With no chance to recoup financial losses at a fan-free Mid-Ohio, the call to push the race weekend to an undetermined date in September or October has been taken where fans can hopefully fill the facility.

The move leaves IndyCar with 12 total races on the calendar, and, with a stated goal of holding 14 rounds, the need to eventually run the doubleheader at Mid-Ohio, or to find two more events, adds to a challenging season where numerous scheduling updates have been required.