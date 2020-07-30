NASCAR podcast: B.J. McLeod

B.J. McLeod made his NASCAR national series debut almost ten years ago, and now he’s fielding cars in multiple series and still has hopes of being a winner one day. In an in-depth interview this week, McLeod discusses his very successful road getting to NASCAR and how he approaches his career today.
– How McLeod came to own a Cup Series team, and reasons why it’s cheaper in today’s climate
– The dynamic of McLeod owning teams but driving for other team owners
– McLeod on being a lapped car and respecting the leaders, choosing his lane, and not putting the blame on anyone else
– A never before told story on not having any radio communication during an Xfinity Series race at Daytona (where he had to do his own fuel mileage and spotting)
– If other drivers have given McLeod feedback on being respectful on track
– Standing out for his unique personality and look
– Why it was important to McLeod to have a driver development program
– His long-term goal and plan in racing
