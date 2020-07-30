IMSA appoints Kurdock as new technical director

IMSA alerted its teams on Thursday to a pair of significant changes to its technical and organizational teams, with Matt Kurdock being appointed to the new role of Technical Director. Kurdock’s promotion from the role of Director, Technical Systems, also includes taking charge of IMSA’s Balance of Performance process, and will lead IMSA’s Technical Committee and work on IMSA’s 2022 LMDh prototype formula and implementation. He will report to Simon Hodgson, IMSA’s VP of Competition.

Kurdock takes the BoP reins from IMSA’s Geoff Carter, who received a similar promotion. Carter moves into the new role of Senior Director, Series Platforms, where he’ll manage IMSA’s major championships and assist entrants with pre-event planning, and support most of IMSA’s competition-related groups, including pit lane staff, its technical inspection team, and more. Carter will continue to report to Hodgson.

Kurdock and Carter amassed considerable experience in the sport prior to joining IMSA, with Kurdock learning an open-wheel driver and engineer, and Carter serving as a championship-winning crew chief in open-wheel and sports car racing before moving into a senior technical role with the World Challenge series.