ECR adds Pearn to Daly crew for Indy

The catalyst of Martin Truex’s 2017 NASCAR championship is coming out of retirement to engineer Conor Daly in next month’s 104th Indianapolis 500.

Cole Pearn, a native of Canada who went south to stock cars and helped Truex and the little Furniture Row team conquer NASCAR’s grand prize, had stepped away from racing after 2019 to operate Golden Alpine Holidays in British Columbia but a chance to do Indianapolis with one of the fastest teams brought him back.

“I wasn’t sure when I would want to get back to racing, but this is a great opportunity to do so. To be able to do it at a high level was too hard to pass up,” said Pearn in an Ed Carpenter Racing press release. “Obviously, it will be a steep learning curve but getting to work with (No. 20 engineer) Pete Craik again and the rest of the ECR team is about the best situation I could hope for!”

Craik, who worked on the 2017 NASCAR title run with Pearn, is the lead engineer for three-time Indy 500 polesitter Ed Carpenter while chief engineer Matt Barnes is engineering rookie Rinus Veekay. Pearn will take care of Daly’s USAF Chevy.

“We prepare all year to be the best we can be at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and bringing on someone of Cole Pearn’s caliber for August only adds to that,” said ECR team manager Tim Broyles. “We are proud of the engineering program that we have built and Cole is a solid addition to that group.”