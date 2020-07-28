Gulf returns as McLaren sponsor

McLaren’s Formula 1 cars will carry Gulf branding from this weekend’s British Grand Prix onwards after the two brands announced the return of an iconic partnership.

The pair enjoyed success in both F1 and Can-Am in the late ’60s and early ’70 before a more recognizable partnership in the 1990s led to the McLaren F1 GTR running in Gulf colors at Le Mans.

The new agreement is mainly focused on the McLaren Automotive side of the business, with Gulf becoming the preferred lubricant supplier to the supercar division, while a select number of customers will get the chance to have their road cars hand-painted in Gulf liveries.

To launch the partnership, McLaren’s F1 cars – already a version of orange and blue – will carry Gulf branding on the engine cover and wing mirrors from the next race at Silverstone, and the logo will also appear on team kit and driver overalls.

“We’re delighted to welcome Gulf back to McLaren and reunite two iconic brands back together in a new and exciting partnership,” McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said. “Gulf is part of McLaren’s history and are well-known for their innovation and technical excellence in the industry, with which aligns with McLaren perfectly. We are looking forward to starting our partnership together this season.”