Wallace bumper raises $20,000 for charity

The front bumper from Darrell Wallace Jr.’s damaged Chevrolet in the All-Star Open had a winning bid of $20,034.

The bumper was auctioned off on eBay by Front Row Motorsports and Michael McDowell with the money benefiting Motor Racing Outreach (MRO). Front Row came into possession of the bumper after Wallace left it at the back of their hauler following the accident between him and McDowell at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Racing for the third position in the first stage of the Open, McDowell hit Wallace in the right-rear quarter panel entering Turn 3. Wallace hit the wall nose-first and retired from the race.

“Just disrespect when you get hooked into the wall,” said Wallace after the accident. “People say (he’s) one of the nicest guys in the garage. I can’t wait for the God-fearing text he’s going to send me about preaching and praising and respect. What a joke he is.”

McDowell is an openly religious individual. MRO is a non-profit organization that travels the NASCAR circuit and provides a weekly chapel service for drivers and crew members before each event. It also provides a space for children who go with their families on the weekend to spend time.

“Everyone has an opinion of what happened,” said McDowell. “I have my side of things, Bubba has his and all of the fans have theirs, too. It’s one of the reasons NASCAR wanted to go to Bristol for the All-Star Race. We created the excitement, and now fans can make a difference and own a piece of history.”