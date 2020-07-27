Juncos looking to finalize Indy 500 entry

Ricardo Juncos hopes to have at least one car ready to use when the start of Indianapolis 500 practice begins in two weeks’ time.

With California’s Kyle Kaiser behind the wheel of the No. 32 Chevy, the Argentinian’s team stunned onlookers, bumping Fernando Alonso from the field in 2019. With its primary chassis out now receiving updates including the new and mandatory aeroscreen, the team is racing to get a car ready for the month of August.

“We are finalizing the updates and are talking with sponsors to come with us and use all of the drama from last year (to) continue the story,” Juncos told RACER. “The car is getting the aeroscreen update, and when it comes back, we can put it together in a week; but we can’t spend all the money to get ready for Indy until we have the sponsors or a driver to pay for it.”

Juncos has spoken with a number of drivers, including Kaiser, who has gone back to school, about piloting the car, but the window is narrowing.

“It’s going to be hard for us to race in August if something doesn’t happen quickly,” he added.