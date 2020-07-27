IndyCar confirms Portland, Laguna cancellations; new doubleheaders added

IndyCar has confirmed that it will not visit Portland or Laguna Seca this year, and has added new events at Mid-Ohio, World Wide Technology Raceway and the IMS road course in their place.

Prior to the originally scheduled Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio on Sunday, August 9, the IndyCar field will square off in another event on Saturday, August 8. WWTR will feature races Saturday, August 29 and Sunday, August 30, and IMS will add a road course race Friday, October 2 before the existing Saturday, October 3 event.

“Our race fans have loved the exciting doubleheader action of the NTT IndyCar Series this year at Road America and Iowa Speedway,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President & CEO Mark Miles said. “We look forward to giving them even more world-class entertainment this season at three of the most exciting racetracks on the NTT IndyCar Series calendar.”

The cancellation of the events at Portland and Laguna Seca was a mutual decision between the series and promoters following close consultation and monitoring of the local COVID-19 situation, although the current intention is for both to return next year.

