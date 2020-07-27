DragonSpeed files an Indy 500 entry, looks for 2019 success repeat

DragonSpeed has filed an entry for the 104th Indianapolis 500. A driver has not been attached to the seat as negotiations take place with funded candidates to pilot the No. 81 Chevy.

The Elton Julian-owned team was among the biggest stories to emerge from the event in 2019, where the sports car team made its debut at the Speedway with oval rookie Ben Hanley and safely made the show after qualifying 27th (photo above).

The Briton’s fairytale run would end with a gearbox issue after 54 laps, though, and the Indy 500 would serve as DragonSpeed’s third and final race of the season. The team returned with Hanley in March for the St. Petersburg season opener, only to have the event called off ahead of the sport-wide shutdown that followed.

“We were there and ready to go at St. Pete, and now our next opportunity is at Indianapolis,” Julian told RACER. “The confidence we have this year is the starting point we’re at. After qualifying 27th last year on our Indy 500 debut, we have a lot of confidence in how far we’ve come in that time, and we’ve added some really good guys to the team since 2019.”

Among the additions, Vince Kremer, whose last managerial post at Harding Steinbrenner Racing with Colton Herta was a significant success, joined DragonSpeed in the offseason.

“One of the good things is that the team has been busy through COVID, bridging the gap with our sports car programs,” Julian added. “Our Indy 500 race engineer from last year, John Dick, has been here running LMP2s, and he’ll be there [at Indy] again with us. And one of the big elements that that got us to St. Petersburg, getting ready for the season, has been Vince Kremer. He’s brought some great people in to work with us that have added to the build quality of the car. We’re excited to get the final details of the program locked down and get going.”