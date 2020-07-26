IndyCar doubleheaders set for Mid-Ohio, Gateway

As forecast last week by RACER, the 2020 IndyCar schedule is about to get a big mid-season adjustment.

IndyCar is expected to announce Monday that Mid-Ohio and Gateway will become doubleheaders, while the scheduled September race in Portland will be canceled and Laguna Seca is very doubtful.

Originally set to be a two-day show with practice and qualifying on August 8 and the seventh race of the season on August 9, Mid-Ohio will now host races Saturday and Sunday on the iconic road course. World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway) in Madison, Ill. will now stage on oval race on August 29 in addition to the originally-scheduled race on August 30. Both will be afternoon races.

Portland was scheduled for September 13, but because of the coronavirus spike, Oregon Governor Kate Brown recently ruled no more than 100 people could be at any public gathering, which shot down IndyCar’s hopes of staging its race.

A doubleheader at Laguna Seca on Sept. 19-20 is in jeopardy due to California’s surging COVID-19 cases, coupled with the fact that IndyCar is very unlikely to travel all the way to the west coast for one track.

That would leave the month of September without a race, and IndyCar will likely have to go to a doubleheader on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on October 2-3 to try and get the series closer to 14 races. St. Petersburg is scheduled to close the year on Oct. 25.