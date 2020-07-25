Inside The Sports Car Paddock, July 25, with Michele Mouton, Pierre Fillon and more

It’s the return of our Inside The Sports Car Paddock show, and we have four excellent interviews captured by Graham Goodwin during the recent European Le Mans Series race at Paul Ricard, starting with the WRC legend and FIA Women’s Commission leader Michelle Mouton. She’s followed by ACO president Pierre Fillon–the man in charge of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

And we close with United Autosports co-owners Richard Dean and Zak Brown, and one of their successful drivers, Will Owen.